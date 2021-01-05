Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0070 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $165,362.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,611.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.59 or 0.03209572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00477209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.76 or 0.01267759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00412510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00187571 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

