ADAMANT Messenger Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $881,074.38 and approximately $3,542.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,922,783 coins and its circulating supply is 85,780,772 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

