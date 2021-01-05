ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.50. ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 44,856 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19.

Get ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) alerts:

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.