Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.00

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 2986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

