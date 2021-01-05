Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 27.1%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price rose 27.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 40,261,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 26,407,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

