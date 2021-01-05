Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 132,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,745. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.