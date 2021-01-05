Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 132,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,745. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.