Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s share price rose 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 238,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 222,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

AGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

