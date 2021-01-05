Aeron Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $67,741.11 and approximately $11.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00343092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025127 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

