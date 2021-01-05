Aeron Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $67,741.11 and $11.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00343092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

