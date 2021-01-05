Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Aflac by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after acquiring an additional 639,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.