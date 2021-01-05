AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 131,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095,884. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.