Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Shares of APD opened at $268.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

