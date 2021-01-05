Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.33.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.