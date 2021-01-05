Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.