Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,679. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

