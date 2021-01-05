Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.76. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

