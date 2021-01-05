Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to Sell at Vertical Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upped their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

