Alchemint Standards Reaches Market Cap of $159,856.97 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $159,856.97 and $90.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

