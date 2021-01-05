Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Market Timing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.