Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.34. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 16,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $651,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,827,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

