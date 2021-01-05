AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $224,194.36 and approximately $601.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002344 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.