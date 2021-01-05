Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,803.73.

GOOGL traded up $10.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,736.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,049. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,763.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,592.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

