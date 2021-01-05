Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Head to Head Contrast

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alphabet and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 7.21 $34.34 billion $51.56 33.48 GDS $592.15 million 24.10 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -180.50

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alphabet and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 39 0 2.95 GDS 1 0 9 1 2.91

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $1,803.52, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. GDS has a consensus price target of $88.24, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68% GDS -9.66% -4.34% -1.37%

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats GDS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. The company has an agreement with Sabre Corporation to develop an artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for travel. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

