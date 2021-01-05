Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

EPA:ALO traded up €1.64 ($1.93) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €48.25 ($56.76). 900,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of €44.87 and a 200 day moving average of €44.47. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

