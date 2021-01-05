alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €15.50 by Morgan Stanley

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.51 ($18.25).

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) stock opened at €14.47 ($17.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

