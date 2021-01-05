AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.46.

ALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CSFB increased their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 478,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,171. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

