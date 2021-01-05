Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $31.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,218.51. 2,467,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,177.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3,137.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,615.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

