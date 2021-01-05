Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $115.00 at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.86.

AMBA stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

