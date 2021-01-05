American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 32,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 11,108 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,365. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

