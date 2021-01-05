American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

AFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

