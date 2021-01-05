American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

AOUT stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. Analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

