Amon Trading 28.4% Lower This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $11,264.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00350741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

