Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $5.76. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 80,788 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

