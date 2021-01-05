Analysts Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $440.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.20 million. UniFirst posted sales of $465.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,499. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.