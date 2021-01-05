Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $690.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report sales of $690.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.70 million and the highest is $701.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

