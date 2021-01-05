Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $667.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.90 million and the highest is $676.40 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $706.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.07. 46,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,072. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Boston Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

