Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report sales of $747.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.00 million and the lowest is $716.10 million. Crane posted sales of $837.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of CR opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Crane by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

