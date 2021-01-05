Analysts Expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce sales of $141.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.54 million. GW Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $109.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $521.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.08 million to $533.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $721.99 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $773.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GWPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2,595.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWPH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.25. 277,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,908. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

