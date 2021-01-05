Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $21.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $81.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.55 billion to $82.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.57 billion to $90.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $156.34. The stock had a trading volume of 145,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

