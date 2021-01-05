Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $185.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.00 million and the lowest is $176.50 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $397.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $889.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

LBRT stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $9,610,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.