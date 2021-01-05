Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $859.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $879.70 million and the lowest is $836.70 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $847.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.13.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $386.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,503. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $392.00.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

