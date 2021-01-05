Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Target reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 7.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 57,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Target by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $3,277,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

