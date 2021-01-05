Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $12.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.41 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

URGN stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $375.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.69. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock valued at $67,505. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

