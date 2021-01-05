Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$7.58

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.12.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.