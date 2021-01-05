Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Target Price at $38.50

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

