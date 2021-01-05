Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $63.50

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 326,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 704.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 232,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

