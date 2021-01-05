Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $12.90

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th.

MUR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 85,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 335,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

