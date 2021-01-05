Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after acquiring an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

