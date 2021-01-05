Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $18.33

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Rambus has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

