Analysts Set Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Price Target at $1.23

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.86. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.